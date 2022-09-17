PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 16, 2022 – Citizens are advised that the Department of Public Works will close a section of Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick beginning Monday, Sept. 19, through Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, for crews to replace a storm drain culvert. All work is weather permitting.

Prince Frederick Boulevard will be closed to all traffic in both directions between Market Square Drive and Costley Way while work is underway. Drivers will use alternative routes. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work area.