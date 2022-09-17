WORCESTER, Mass. — Twins Jamie and Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) combined for 17 kills and 15 digs in a three-set victory by the Navy volleyball team over Holy Cross Friday night at Blaney Gym in Worcester, Mass. The Mids (4-6, 1-0) defeated the Crusaders (2-10, 0-1), 25-19, 25-17, 25-20, in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

“Our passing and serving game took a solid step forward tonight,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador . “We could sustain some point-scoring runs and side out fairly well for most of the match.”

Set One

Navy built a little separation from Holy Cross as a 5-0 run gave the Mids an 11-6 lead. The Crusaders drew to within one point at 13-12, but a 3-0 spurt by the Mids extended the margin to 16-12. Navy would hold a lead of at least two points (18-16) over the rest of the set.

Both teams had four service errors in the opening frame, but Navy registered five aces, and Holy Cross did not have an ace.

Set Two

The Crusaders quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead only the see the Mids soon score five-straight points of their own to take a 10-7 advantage. The margin was down to two points at 11-9, but Navy scored six of the next seven points to jump in front, 17-10.

Navy held just an 11-10 lead in kills in the second set, but the Mids had just two attack errors and forced the Crusaders into ten hitting errors. Navy outscored Holy Cross 24-12 after the early run by the Crusaders.

Credit: Navy Athleticcs

Set Three

Navy never trailed and built leads of 13-7, 20-10, and 24-14. Holy Cross closed to within four points at 24-20 until a kill by setter Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) closed out the set and the match.

Navy held a 6-0 lead in blocks in the final set.

Statistical Summary

Navy’s offense posted 35 kills and just 12 attack errors (.228), while its defense limited Holy Cross to 29 kills and forced 25 attack errors (.039). The Mids also led the Crusaders 9-3 in aces and 14-8 in blocks.

Jordan Llewellyn tallied 11 kills and nine digs, and Jamie Llewellyn recorded six kills and an equal number of digs.

Middle hitters Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) and Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) both had productive all-around matches as the two combined for nine kills, one attack error, a .471 hitting percentage, and seven blocks. Bodman also dropped in a pair of aces.

Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) grabbed 17 digs, and Miller registered 25 assists, six digs, four blocks, and two aces.

“Our middles were very dialed in,” said Labrador, “both blocking and attacking. Hannah was very steady against a Holy Cross team that really spread out its attack.”

Up Next

Navy travels to West Point, N.Y., for the annual Star Match at Army. The first serve is set for 6 p.m.