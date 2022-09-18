Bowie, Md: The Bowie Baysox announce today the club’s 2023 regular season schedule for the team’s 31st season as the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Baysox will open the 2023 campaign on the road with a three-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies), April 6-8, before returning for the first series at Prince George’s Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 against the Akron Rubber Ducks (Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians).

During the 2023 regular season, the Baysox will play a total of 138 games (69 home/69 road), concluding the regular season on Sunday, September 17, on the road against the Harrisburg Senators.

The most common opponents the Baysox will have next season are the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco), whom the Baysox will play 24 times each. The second most common opponents are the Akron Rubber Ducks (Cleveland), who the Baysox will play 21 times, and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers), who the Baysox will play 18 times.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE 2023 SEASON SCHEDULE

The Baysox will also host the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto) each for a six-game series this season. The Baysox have not hosted Portland since the 2019 season and New Hampshire since the 2021 season.

The Baysox will not face off against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) or Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) during the 2023 regular season.

Game times for all 2023 regular season games will be announced in the coming weeks. Promotional event information will be announced in the coming months.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com, and be sure to follow Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.