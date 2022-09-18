ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Nine different Seahawks had a hand in the scoring for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17).
St. Mary’s College (2-1-4, 1-0-0 UEC) opened United East Conference play with an 8-0 the shutout of Wells College (0-6-0, 0-1-0 UEC) as first-year midfielder Ryan Cooper (Annapolis, Md./Annapolis) netted his first collegiate hat trick and sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) added a brace for the Seahawks.
How It Happened
- Senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) started the scoring for St. Mary’s in the 11th minute as Glime tapped in a loose ball deflection of a Wells defender at the goal line.
- Ochman then scored the next two goals as he headed in a cross from junior defender Cooper Clendenin (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) in the 15th minute and then converted his second penalty kick of the season at 30:02.
- The Seahawks went into the break with a 4-0 lead as Cooper picked up the first of his three goals in the 43rd minute, heading in sophomore defender Ryan Barkdoll’s (Frederick, Md./Gov. Thomas Johnson) cross from the left at the far post.
- Cooper put in his second of the game in the 62nd minute in identical fashion to his first collegiate goal, this time heading in senior defender Jack Eskay’s (Damascus, Md./Urbana) cross from the left at the far post.
- St. Mary’s tallied its final three goals of the game in a span of two minutes and 15 seconds with forwards Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) and Cooper all found the back of the net.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s dominated the game with a 49-5 shot advantage as well as a 12-2 margin in corner kicks.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Cooper’s six points mark his first points of the season and his career. All five of his shots were on target this afternoon.
- Ochman had two goals on four shots on goal.
- Hodges finished with a career-best three points on a goal and an assist.
- Sophomore goalie Kevin Mejicanos (Clinton, Md./Wise) didn’t have to make a save in the first 45 minutes.
- Junior goalie Matt Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton), who was playing in his first game in 380 days, made two stops in the second half. Kopsidas suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2021 season (Sept. 2).
- The Seahawks have never lost to Wells, improving to 2-0 all-time and winning both games by 8-0 decisions.
Wells Game Notes
- Sean Nemeth recorded 13 saves as the Express are still looking for their first win of the season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 18 vs. Morrisville (2-3, 1-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 2:30 p.m.