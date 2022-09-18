ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Nine different Seahawks had a hand in the scoring for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17).

St. Mary’s College (2-1-4, 1-0-0 UEC) opened United East Conference play with an 8-0 the shutout of Wells College (0-6-0, 0-1-0 UEC) as first-year midfielder Ryan Cooper (Annapolis, Md./Annapolis) netted his first collegiate hat trick and sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) added a brace for the Seahawks.

How It Happened

Senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) started the scoring for St. Mary’s in the 11th minute as Glime tapped in a loose ball deflection of a Wells defender at the goal line.

Ochman then scored the next two goals as he headed in a cross from junior defender Cooper Clendenin (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) in the 15th minute and then converted his second penalty kick of the season at 30:02.

The Seahawks went into the break with a 4-0 lead as Cooper picked up the first of his three goals in the 43rd minute, heading in sophomore defender Ryan Barkdoll's (Frederick, Md./Gov. Thomas Johnson) cross from the left at the far post.

Cooper put in his second of the game in the 62nd minute in identical fashion to his first collegiate goal, this time heading in senior defender Jack Eskay's (Damascus, Md./Urbana) cross from the left at the far post.

St. Mary's tallied its final three goals of the game in a span of two minutes and 15 seconds with forwards Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) and Cooper all found the back of the net.

Matt Kopsidas vs Wells (9.17.22) Credit: Lily Davison / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s dominated the game with a 49-5 shot advantage as well as a 12-2 margin in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Cooper’s six points mark his first points of the season and his career. All five of his shots were on target this afternoon.

Ochman had two goals on four shots on goal.

Hodges finished with a career-best three points on a goal and an assist.

Sophomore goalie Kevin Mejicanos (Clinton, Md./Wise) didn't have to make a save in the first 45 minutes.

Junior goalie Matt Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton), who was playing in his first game in 380 days, made two stops in the second half. Kopsidas suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2021 season (Sept. 2).

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton), who was playing in his first game in 380 days, made two stops in the second half. Kopsidas suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2021 season (Sept. 2). The Seahawks have never lost to Wells, improving to 2-0 all-time and winning both games by 8-0 decisions.

Wells Game Notes

Sean Nemeth recorded 13 saves as the Express are still looking for their first win of the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks