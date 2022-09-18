Annapolis, Md. – Navy men’s rugby (3-0, 2-0) continued its dominance against Mount St. Mary’s (1-1, 1-1), defeating the Mountaineers by a final score of 59-12.

“Definitely a lot of bright spots today. We scored another 59 points and we could have scored more,” said director of rugby Gavin Hickie . “Our set piece is still trending well and it was great to see Titan Case get a try in his first appearance with us. There were a lot of positives today, but as always there is plenty to work on. It was never our goal to keep everyone at a shutout because it’s unrealistic to maintain that, but in the manner, we gave away our points, particularly on kickoff receiving I thought we were a bit sloppy.”

Credit: Thomas S. Kim / Navy Athletics

Navy kept possession in Mount St. Mary’s territory early on in the match and finally found the try zone at the ten-minute mark. A won scrum by the Mids allowed Ben Haugh to walk in for Navy’s first score of the match. Navy’s leading scorer, Lewis Gray , scored his first try of the match in the 17th minute, using a quick juke to the left to get by a Mount St. Mary’s defender for a score. Landon Opp’s conversion kick afterward gave Navy a 12-0 lead.

Navy faced adversity soon after its second score. Team captain Jack McMahon was issued a yellow card in the 23rd minute and was forced to exit the game for ten minutes. The Mids held strong and pushed the Mountaineers deep into their territory despite being down a player to eventually set up Gray for his second try of the contest. Opp added another two points on the conversion kick to give Navy a 19-0 lead at halftime.

Navy made a costly mistake by dropping the second-half kickoff, which Mount St. Mary’s turned into a try just 20 seconds into half for the first points surrendered by Navy this season. Navy kept its composure despite the momentum shifter and answered with Haugh’s second try of the match in the 44th minute. Gray nailed his first conversion kick to add two more points and give Navy a 26-5 lead.

Navy added to its total in the 54th minute. Nick Janowsky stiff-armed a Mount St. Mary’s defender for his first score of the day, and another conversion kick from Gray put Navy up 33-5. Mount St. Mary’s scored its second try of the match in the 57th minute, but Navy answered less than two minutes later. A big run by William Webb put Navy inches away from the try zone, and a great pass out to Gray led to another Navy try. Gray’s conversion kick after his third score gave Navy a 40-12 advantage.

Navy’s toughness led to a try in the 65th minute. After the Mids won a lineout, Navy formed a maul and powered Tanner Russell into the try zone. Gray’s conversion kick then put Navy up 47-12. Gray took a break from scoring and managed to set up Titan Case for his first career try. Gray kicked the ball right to Case in the try zone to give Navy a 52-12 lead in the 77th minute. Gray ended the match in the 80th minute with his fourth try of the contest to give Navy its third straight win.

Gray was the big scorer again for the Mids, totaling 30 of Navy’s 59 points on four tries and five conversion kicks. Haugh scored at least two tries in his second match this season and brought his season total up to five tries. Russell scored his third try of the year, and Janowsky added his second, along with Case’s first career score to give Navy nine tries on the day. Opp’s two conversion kicks brought his total up to six made kicks this year.

Navy will be back at the Prusmack Rugby Complex for the fourth straight match next week when they host Mary Washington on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

