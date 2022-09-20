ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After posting a pair of clean sheets for the Navy men’s soccer team, sophomore Pierce Holbrook has been named the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Holbrook posted back-to-back shutouts for the Midshipmen this past week, as Navy’s goalkeeper made a combined ten saves between the two wins at Longwood and Bucknell.

A native of Littleton, Colorado, Holbrook opened the week by notching five saves in Navy’s 1-0 victory against Longwood on Wednesday and followed that with five more saves in the 2-0 shutout over Bucknell on Saturday to open Patriot League action and earn his third clean sheet of the season.

He is the first Navy keeper to post back-to-back shutouts since former teammate Tyler Fanning did so on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 last season.

This marks Holbrook’s first time winning Patriot League weekly honors, as Holbrook also becomes the first Midshipman to win the league’s Goalkeeper of the Week since Fahning claimed the weekly award on Oct. 11, 2021, following his two shutouts.

Navy continues its Patriot League slate on Saturday, Sept. 24, against Colgate. That game is set for a 3 p.m. start from the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.