Caramel is a tan and black female Boerboel mix. She is approximately nine months old. She weighs about 77.1 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be spayed and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting this beautiful girl, please email the shelter at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)