On September 22, 2022, at 5:12 a.m. Deputy Fleenor responded to the 21900 block of Baja Lane in Lexington Park for the reported shots fired. Contact was made with the victim, who advised Reginald Tre Brown, age 31 of Lexington Park, arrived at the residence in a vehicle and brandished a shotgun. Brown pointed the weapon at the victim and another individual and fired a shot as the victims fled on foot. Brown then got into a vehicle and left the area.

Reginald Tre Brown, age 31 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies quickly located the unoccupied vehicle utilized by Brown at a residence in the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park. Brown was confirmed to be inside the residence and was ultimately taken into custody without issue within an hour of the incident, and a shotgun was recovered.

Brown was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with two counts of Assault, First and Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment. Brown remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.