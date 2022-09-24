Cooler temps bring crisp mornings and the hope of finding signs of fall in the treetops. Keep checking back each Thursday for the latest information.

Join us as we follow the weekly transition with reports from our state forests and parks experts. We welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send photos capturing the fall season’s beauty. Please use the submission form to send your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!

Western Maryland

The sugar maples in the lower elevations of the Wallman area of Potomac State forest are already displaying vibrant yellow leaves, while the red maples are casting a ruby glow, outlining a wetland area on Snaggy Mountain in Garrett State Forest. Black gums in the higher elevations of Piney Mountain in the Garrett State Forest display a range of autumnal hues, from bold scarlets to warm oranges and yellows.

– Forest Manager Scott Campbell, Potomac-Garrett State Forest

Northern/Central Maryland

We still see lots of green in Patapsco Valley State Park, which is normal for this time of year. Many of our park visitors enjoy summer’s last gifts – warmer waterways, shady trails, and abundant scenery.

– Park Ranger Alyssa Myers, Patapsco Valley State Park

Southern Maryland

Summer and fall are comingling in southern Maryland, with minimal overall leaf color change. The black gums and yellow poplars are beginning to reveal their fall colors, mixing in with their forest neighbors still holding on to their summer blooms.

– Tree Planting Specialist Cristina Val Perez – Forest Service, Southern Maryland