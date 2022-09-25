GREENVILLE, N.C.– Daniel Davies , who came into the game without a field-goal attempt in his career, made all three of his tries Saturday night, including a 36-yarder in the second overtime to give Navy (1-2, 1-1 in the AAC) a 23-20 victory over East Carolina (2-2, 0-1 in the AAC) in front of 39,227 fans in Greenville. With the win, Navy moved to 5-0 against ECU in Greenville.

“I am proud of our players,” said Niumatalolo. “We have some resilient kids; they are fighters. That’s a good ECU team we beat.

The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime before Davies connected again from 29 yards to give Navy the lead. Owen Daffer’s 37-yard attempt went wide left. Last year, Daffer’s 54-yard field goal at the gun gave the Pirates a 38-35 win in Annapolis.

ECU had the ball in the final minutes, but Tyler Fletcher intercepted Holton Ahlers at the Navy 35 with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime. It was Fletcher’s first career interception.

The score was 3-3 heading into the fourth quarter when both teams scored two touchdowns.

ECU tied the game at 17-all with eight minutes left when a Navy defender tried to jump a route on a short pass but missed, and Isaiah Winstead went down the left sideline for a 67-yard score

Right after ECU took a 10-3 lead, Tai Lavatai found Vincent Terrell II 15 yards down the middle, and Terrell turned it into a 65-yard score with just under 12 minutes left. It was the longest pass of Lavatai’s career and the first career touchdown for Terrell.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Eavan Gibbons recovered a fumble at the ECU 25 caused by Jacob Busic . It was East Carolina’s first lost fumble of the year. That turnover turned into a 7-yard TD by Anton Hall Jr. , the first rushing touchdown of his career, for a 17-10 lead.

Ahlers threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Jones for a 10-3 lead to complete an eight-play, 70-yard drive that began when Navy turned the ball over on downs.

Ahlers, ECU’s fifth-year starting quarterback, became the all-time total yards leader for the AAC with 12,617, passing Cincinnati’s Desmond Rider at 12,418. Ahlers threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Winstead had 138 yards receiving on ten catches.

Lavatai threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for Navy. Terrell finished with 114 yards receiving on three catches.

“We needed this win,” said Niumatalolo. ” We aren’t some scrub program, we have won many games here, and tonight was a big one.”