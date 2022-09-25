Sotterley is hosting a new event based on some of our favorite haunted and ghostly happenings from the past. Come and join us for Nightmare on Sotterley Lane! Go on a walking tour of some of our favorite creepy spaces and places, and be prepared to encounter earthly inhabitants and the unexplainable presences on our site.

Guests will sign up for a 20-minute window, and you can show up any time during that window to start your tour. Tickets are $15 per person and MUST be purchased in advance online.

This is a walking tour that includes going outside and through the woods. Tours are held RAIN or SHINE! The tour route will include some hilly, rough, and uneven terrain. Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and to wear footwear suitable for the conditions.

This self-guided walking tour production will include scary moments, special effects, and potentially strobe lights. Some content may not be suitable for young children. This event is recommended for ages eight and up—no strollers, walkers, or wheelchairs due to trail accessibility.

October 21st, 22nd, 28th, & 29th

Tour times start at 7:00 pm

For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.sotterley.org!