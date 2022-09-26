SOLOMONS, MD – September 22, 2022 – Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD), one of Southern Maryland’s longest-running festivals, celebrates its 44th year on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Calvert Marine Museum. All family members can enjoy the fun from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Museum admission is FREE all day.

This year’s event will feature a weekend’s-worth of fun all in one day. Festivities include toy boat building, live music, boat rides, children’s activities, art vendors, and more! PRAD 2021 guests enjoying Drum Point Lighthouse Boat Basin activities. Credit: Robert Hurry Exhibitor Rachel Dean with Solomons Island Heritage Tours brings a dockside demo to teach guests about crabs, fish and oysters. Credit: Robert Hurry

We are pleased to welcome guests back to J.C. Lore Oyster House for a special sneak peek while the restoration of this historic building continues. This 1934 seafood packing house is located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road and will be open all day, tides and weather permitting.

Guests are invited to sample beer and wine while grabbing a bite to eat from various food vendors and enjoy live music throughout the day. The complete lineup of performers at the museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. SOMD Jazz Orchestra

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Some Assembly

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Groove Span

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Southern Mix Barbershop

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pond Scum

Explore the museum grounds to visit dozens of nonprofit and community groups that celebrate the Patuxent River in various ways. There will be exhibits, demonstrations, and displays about recycling, oyster farming, native plants, local wildlife, and more that help keeps our area a wonderful place to live and play.

Head to the Drum Point Lighthouse and surrounding boat basin for even more fun! Children can build their toy boats, and the whole family is encouraged to enjoy free cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, Dee of St. Mary’s, Witch of the Wave, Draketail, and Poe Skiff. Take a ride in a rowboat or pedal boat, or even try navigating a remote-control sailboat.

There’s more to discover inside the museum, with many exhibits offering additional interactive experiences for the day. Don’t forget to stop at the Museum Store to get a head start on holiday shopping with new and unique items that celebrate the paleontology, estuarine biology, and maritime heritage of the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding waterways.

PRAD brings together and reflects the continuing commitment of the community, Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, Calvert Marine Museum, and other organizations that share a desire to preserve the Patuxent River and to celebrate its positive influence on the area’s quality of life in the past, present, and future. By bringing these people together in a public forum, PRAD organizers hope to grow local support for the environmental programs and tourism activities surrounding the Patuxent River and its tributaries. PRAD would not be possible without the support of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners.