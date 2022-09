You must meet handsome Miles when looking for a snuggle buddy or a companion to take long walks or hiking.

Miles is a black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately one year old. He weighs about 56.7 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)