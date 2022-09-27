Abington, PA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Cross Country competed in their third meet of the year at the Abington Invitational in a preview of the United East Championships that will be run on October 29th.

The Seahawks ran a 6k race and placed first, winning the event. The Seahawks had four top 15 finishers in what was an incredible day for the Seahawks.

Top Performers

Today’s top five Seahawk performers were Madeleine Blaisdell , Lauren Sapp , Betsy Robey , Brittney Douglas , and Ariana Lecouras

Blaisdell paced the Seahawks and finished in second place with a time of 26:30. Right behind her in fourth place was Lauren Sapp . Sapp crossed the finish line in 26:38. Betsy Robey was the third Seahawk to cross the finish line, completing the race in 28:17 for a 13th place finish. In 15th was Brittney Douglas , who ran a time of 28:43. Rounding out the Seahawks’ top five was Ariana Lecouras , who completed the race in 29:41, earning 18th place

There were 77 runners in the field for the women’s race.

Other Note

Molly Kloss , Lauren Sapp , and Ariana Lecouras all set personal bests with their 6k times.

Coming Up

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, October 1st, running in the Dan Talbot Open in Bryn Mawr, PA.