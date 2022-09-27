LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at this year’s Community Resource Day, to be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park.

This event is free and open to the public. Talk to representatives from more than 40 organizations to learn about the vast array of programs and services available in St. Mary’s County. Giveaways, including backpacks and lunch, will be available on Community Resource Day.

Community Resource Day is an outdoor event. In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7.

For more information, please contact Sara Martin at smartin@threeoakscenter.org or 301-863-7361.