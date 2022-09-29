WASHINGTON, September 27, 2022—The Federal Communications Commission proposed new rules to fight against malicious robotext campaigns. The agency will take public comment on ideas to apply caller ID authentication standards to text messaging and require providers to find and actively block illegal texts before they get to consumers.

“The American people are fed up with scam texts, and we need to use every tool we have to do something about it,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Recently, scam text messaging has become a growing threat to consumers’ wallets and privacy. More can be done to address this growing problem. Today we are formally starting an effort to take a serious, comprehensive, and fresh look at our policies for fighting unwanted robotexts.”

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking released today proposes and seeks comment on applying caller ID authentication standards to text messaging. It proposes requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts, at the network level, that purport to be from invalid, unallocated, or unused numbers, and numbers on a Do-Not-Originate (DNO) list. It also seeks input on other actions the Commission might take to address illegal texts, including enhanced consumer education.

The FCC’s Robocall Response Team recently issued a Consumer Alert on the growing problem of scam robotexts. This warning noted the increase in consumer complaints to the FCC about unwanted text messages. It explained how scammers use texts to solicit information, defraud consumers, and/or spur responses from the consumers to possibly sell their number as a target. Consumers should look out for signs of possible scam texts including unknown numbers, misleading or incomplete information, misspellings, mysterious links, and sales pitches.

The Consumer Alert is available at: https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-warns-consumers-rising-threat-scam-robotexts .

Consumer Tips: