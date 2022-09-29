LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 27, 2022) – Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) met today with St. Mary’s County officials to discuss MDOT’s six-year Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). The Draft CTP calls for a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to replace and repair aging infrastructure, expand transit opportunities, support Maryland’s economic recovery and preserve and expand the state’s transportation network.

The Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP is nearly $2.2 billion more than the Final FY 2022-2027 CTP. It utilizes $1.3 billion in additional federal formula funds from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment. Jobs Act (IIJA) passed by Congress last fall, as well as improved post-pandemic revenue estimates and an increased share of state corporate income tax revenue allocated to MDOT.

“This is Maryland’s largest six-year capital transportation budget ever,” said Secretary Ports. “The Draft CTP invests wisely in Maryland’s future and uses additional federal funding and other resources to create jobs, support the state economy, deliver priority projects and provide hundreds of millions of dollars more in Highway User Revenues to local jurisdictions.”

Each year, MDOT officials conduct a tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the Draft CTP and its investments in MDOT business units funded by the state’s Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA), State Highway Administration (SHA), Maryland Port Administration (MPA), Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) and The Secretary’s Office. At the St. Mary’s County meeting, officials also discussed the Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) $2.6 billion in additional investments in state toll roads and bridges.

The Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP proposes to invest 35% of the six-year budget, or $6.9 billion, in system preservation to achieve and maintain a state of good repair for state roads, bridges, transit, airports, and Maryland’s Port of Baltimore. That investment is $800 million more than last year’s CTP package.

Secretary Ports said the Draft CTP provides a dramatic increase in transportation and infrastructure funding for local governments through the state’s Highway User Revenue program.

As a result of the bipartisan agreement Governor Larry Hogan negotiated with lawmakers during the 2022 Maryland General Assembly session, HUR funding for local jurisdictions will increase incrementally from FY 2024 to FY 2027. Overall, jurisdictions will receive a projected increase of 33% over the next six years to help advance transportation priorities and provide matching funds to capitalize on federal grants.

Secretary Ports noted that most federal funding coming to Maryland through the IIJA was the state’s regular formula funding already allocated in the Final FY 2022-2027 CTP.

However, the Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP program $1.3 billion in “new” IIJA federal formula funding: $166 million for transit, $178 million for airports, and $966 million for highways. These allocations are based on the federal formula outlined in the IIJA by the Federal Government.

He said MDOT continues working closely with federal partners on criteria to program additional projects for transit and highways. Additional funding may be available to state and local jurisdictions through discretionary grants that are part of IIJA and other longstanding federal grant programs. MDOT will continue to work with local jurisdictions as they apply for available grants.

Secretary Ports said the additional IIJA funding would aid the long-term state of good repair investments and fulfill Governor Hogan’s commitment to advance at least one new priority project in every county and Baltimore City. For St. Mary’s County, the Draft FY 2023-2028 CTP includes funding to upgrade MD 5, Point Lookout Road, between MD 471 and MD 246 in Great Mills – addressing one of the county’s top priorities. The project will include replacing the 109-year-old St. Mary’s River Bridge, widening MD 5 from two to four lanes, reconstructing the MD 471 intersection, and adding bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

He said under Governor Hogan’s leadership, MDOT has accomplished much over the last eight years, including improvements to make Maryland roads and bridges safer and less congested. In terms of bridges, the state has repaired or replaced all 69 poorly rated spans identified in 2015. Today, MDOT has 26 poorly rated bridges – a historic low – all under construction, funding for construction, or in design.

The secretary also noted investments that have focused on new technologies and expansion of Maryland’s job market and economy, including:

MDTA’s conversion to all-electronic tolling across the state;

infrastructure investments at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore that helped keep the state’s supply chain open and flowing during the pandemic, and

dramatic expansion of cargo activities at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. BWI is now handling more air cargo than Reagan National and Dulles airports combined.

Regarding highways, SHA Administrator Tim Smith discussed the agency’s work to maintain and expand the state’s highway network to meet current and future needs. He stressed SHA’s focus on the foundational goals of accessibility, mobility, and asset management – ensuring the state’s highway infrastructure is in a state of good repair and utilizing new technologies and innovative strategies.?

Administrator Smith also emphasized SHA’s continued collaboration and partnership with the county.

In St. Mary’s County, SHA anticipates work to begin next summer on the project to replace the MD 5 bridge over Hilton Run, which was initially built in 1936. SHA also is nearing the completion of improvements that will widen Point Lookout Road between the Causeway and Camp Brown Road. The road will improve vehicle access to Point Lookout State Park and enhance access for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Draft CTP also includes $2 million for studies related to the Thomas Johnson Bridge.