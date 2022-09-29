St. Mary’s, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (4-7) hosted the Panthers of Virginia Union University. The Seahawks fell to the Panthers in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Virginia Union-3

How it Happened

The Seahawks came out strong against the Panthers in the first set, stretching ahead 7-3 with two kills by Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT). The Panthers were not deterred by this four-point lead and worked close the gap. The Seahawks stayed ahead until the 14th point when the then Panthers took the lead. However, the Seahawks put forth a valiant effort and kept the game within one point. The St. Mary’s Volleyball team was unable to get ahead and fell in the first set 26-28.

(Redding, CT). The Panthers were not deterred by this four-point lead and worked close the gap. The Seahawks stayed ahead until the 14th point when the then Panthers took the lead. However, the Seahawks put forth a valiant effort and kept the game within one point. The St. Mary’s Volleyball team was unable to get ahead and fell in the first set 26-28. The Seahawks and Panthers proved to be evenly matched in the second set. The two teams went neck and neck through the first 9 points. However, the Panthers scored 8 consecutive points creating a 9-18 score difference. While the Seahawks fought hard, they were unable to recover and fell in the second set 17-25.

The third and final set was a battle between the two teams. The Seahawks fought hard to stay in the match, but the Panthers jumped ahead creating a score of 4-9. However, the Seahawks caught back up and closed the gap with a block from Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD) and Grace Gilmore . The Seahawk’s defense kept the Seahawks in the game as Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) and Caitlynn Yoakum’s (Marshall, VA) block helped create a 17-19 score. The Seahawks clearly fought until the end but fell to the Panthers 21-25.

Caitlynn Yoakum Attacks Virginia Union Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) led the Seahawks defensively with 12 digs.

(Westminster, MD) led the Seahawks defensively with 12 digs. Alayna Sievert (Lusby, MD) made several offensive pushes by leading in assists (17) and service aces (3).

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball hits the road this Friday as they head to Washington, D.C. to match up against Trinity (DC) at 6:00 PM.