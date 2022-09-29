SALISBURY, Md. – Senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) continued his scoring ways Wednesday afternoon as Williamson scored twice in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team’s non-conference road win. St. Mary’s College (6-1-4) extends its unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3) with a 3-2 victory over former conference rival Salisbury University (1-6-2).

How It Happened

Salisbury claimed a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Adrian Gonzalez’s goal in the 30th minute off an assist by Ryan Kegley.

The Sea Gulls outshot St. Mary’s, 10-3, in the first half but only two of their shots were on target.

Two of St. Mary’s three first-half shots were on goal in the 19th and 28th minutes but Ryan Sock was up to the challenge and Salisbury headed into halftime with the one-goal lead.

The Seahawks tallied all three goals in the second half on four shots.

Williamson knotted the game at 1-1 as he finished off a pass from first-year midfielder Jack Nelson (Ellicott City, Md./River Hill) right in front of the goal at 58:29.

(Ellicott City, Md./River Hill) right in front of the goal at 58:29. Less than two minutes later, sophomore forward Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) handed St. Mary’s a 2-1 lead as Hodges one-timed a volley from senior defender Evan Marx (Laurel, Md./Meade) into the right side of the goal.

(Rockville, Md./Avalon) handed St. Mary’s a 2-1 lead as Hodges one-timed a volley from senior defender (Laurel, Md./Meade) into the right side of the goal. Williamson then added an insurance marker in the 81st minute as he put away sophomore forward Alex Ochman’s (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) pass from the endline at the PK spot.

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) pass from the endline at the PK spot. Sean Barwick pulled Salisbury within one in the 86th minute.

The Sea Gulls gave it one final go in the 89th minute with a high header by Joseph Ennas but junior Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) handled without incident.

Thomas Williamson ’23 vs. Rutgers-Newark (9.11.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Salisbury finished the game with a 23-7 shot advantage and a 7-3 margin in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Williamson is now tied for the team lead with eight goals and has tallied at least one point in eight consecutive games.

Williamson matched his career-bests of four points and two goals in today’s game.

In his first start of the season, Kopsidas put up a career-high five saves.

Today’s victory snaps a three-game unbeaten streak for Salisbury against the Seahawks. It is St. Mary’s first win over the Sea Gulls since a 2-1 victory on October 5, 2019.

Salisbury Game Notes

Three different Sea Gulls fired four shots, while Sock ended the game with two saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks