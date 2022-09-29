SALISBURY, Md. – Senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) continued his scoring ways Wednesday afternoon as Williamson scored twice in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team’s non-conference road win. St. Mary’s College (6-1-4) extends its unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3) with a 3-2 victory over former conference rival Salisbury University (1-6-2).
How It Happened
- Salisbury claimed a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Adrian Gonzalez’s goal in the 30th minute off an assist by Ryan Kegley.
- The Sea Gulls outshot St. Mary’s, 10-3, in the first half but only two of their shots were on target.
- Two of St. Mary’s three first-half shots were on goal in the 19th and 28th minutes but Ryan Sock was up to the challenge and Salisbury headed into halftime with the one-goal lead.
- The Seahawks tallied all three goals in the second half on four shots.
- Williamson knotted the game at 1-1 as he finished off a pass from first-year midfielder Jack Nelson (Ellicott City, Md./River Hill) right in front of the goal at 58:29.
- Less than two minutes later, sophomore forward Elliot Hodges (Rockville, Md./Avalon) handed St. Mary’s a 2-1 lead as Hodges one-timed a volley from senior defender Evan Marx (Laurel, Md./Meade) into the right side of the goal.
- Williamson then added an insurance marker in the 81st minute as he put away sophomore forward Alex Ochman’s (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) pass from the endline at the PK spot.
- Sean Barwick pulled Salisbury within one in the 86th minute.
- The Sea Gulls gave it one final go in the 89th minute with a high header by Joseph Ennas but junior Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) handled without incident.
Inside the Box Score
- Salisbury finished the game with a 23-7 shot advantage and a 7-3 margin in corner kicks.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Williamson is now tied for the team lead with eight goals and has tallied at least one point in eight consecutive games.
- Williamson matched his career-bests of four points and two goals in today’s game.
- In his first start of the season, Kopsidas put up a career-high five saves.
- Today’s victory snaps a three-game unbeaten streak for Salisbury against the Seahawks. It is St. Mary’s first win over the Sea Gulls since a 2-1 victory on October 5, 2019.
Salisbury Game Notes
- Three different Sea Gulls fired four shots, while Sock ended the game with two saves.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 1 vs. Penn College (2-4-3, 1-1-1 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 2:30 p.m.