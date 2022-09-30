PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 16, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $76 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to Maryland today for water infrastructure improvements in local communities that protect health and restore water quality.

President Biden's BIL allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation's essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe, and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health from pollution, and safeguard vital waterways. These grants will supplement the $41 million in FY 22 funding appropriated to Maryland's Clean Water Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) and mark the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds thanks to the BIL. State allocations were previously announced.

“All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

“President Biden has been clear—we cannot leave any community behind as we rebuild America’s infrastructure with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “Because of his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, nearly half of the additional SRF funding will now be grants or forgivable loans, making accessing these critical water resources easier for small, rural and disadvantaged communities.”

“Help is on the way to the state of Maryland,” said Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. “This funding represents ‘delivery on a promise’ that the Biden administration made to help our communities most need clean drinking water and programs to control contaminants and harmful stormwater runoff. EPA Mid-Atlantic looks forward to assisting and partnering with our states to expedite this critical work.”

“No Marylander should have to worry about access to clean, affordable water, yet recent challenges have emerged putting public health at risk,” said Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee. “For decades, Maryland communities have turned to the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds as a reliable source of federal assistance for long-term and short-term water infrastructure projects. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress. They signed into law by President Biden, more robust federal funding is now available to address a backlog of critical water infrastructure needs, such as replacing aging pipes, upgrading wastewater treatment plants, and addressing stormwater runoff. Team Maryland understands how critical it is to protect public health, and the Chesapeake Bay, through affordable access to safe, clean water for all. We will continue to ensure that the federal government remains a strong partner for Maryland communities.”

“Maryland is prepared to make the best beneficial use of our allocation and invest in the most needed areas of our state,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada.

EPA’s SRFs are part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40% of the benefits from certain federal programs flow to underserved communities. Furthermore, nearly half the funding available through the SRFs, thanks to the BIL must be grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers.

Funding announced today represents the FY22 BIL awards for states that have submitted and obtained EPA’s approval of their funding plans. SRF capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a rolling state-by-state basis, as more states receive approval throughout FY22; states will also receive awards over the next four years. As grants are awarded, the state SRF programs can begin to distribute the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state.

The BIL presents the largest ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. Find out more about Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs and other programs that help communities manage their water at www.epa.gov/infrastructure.

For more information on intended projects for this funding in Maryland, please visit https://mde.maryland.gov/programs/water/WQFA.