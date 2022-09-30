LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Local Management Board (LMB) for Youth and Family Services will be accepting public input for an update to the community needs assessment on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in the library meeting rooms at the Leonardtown Public Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD.

This is an in-person event. Pre-registration is required to ensure attendees have an opportunity to provide their input. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-needs-update-tickets-421264993937.

This community board wants to hear from citizens on what is working and what could be done better to support St. Mary’s County’s youths and families. For more information, contact Amanda Meatyard, LMB Coordinator, 301-475-4200 ext. 1848, amanda.meatyard@stmarysmd.com.