(9/27/22, Waldorf, MD) The 2022 “Red, White, and Blue All-Defensive team has been announced following the end of the ALPB regular season, and three Blue Crabs earned the award for their respective positions.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Ryan Haug, catcher from Rohnert Park, California, was named ALPB All-Defensive catcher. Haug spent a short stint on the bench this season due to injury, but the backstop proved that the award was earned when he was healthy and playing. The catcher posted a .987 fielding percentage and allowed just one passed ball in the 66 games he played behind the plate. On top of not allowing any passed balls, Haug had 35 assists and turned seven double-plays as a catcher.

The second Blue Crab to be named was right-fielder Braxton Lee. Lee joined the Blue Crabs in 2021 before having his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds just a week into the season. The speedy outfielder rejoined Southern Maryland for the 2022 season and was near perfect in the outfield. The Picayune, a Mississippi native, posted a .993 fielding percentage and played the most innings this season of any other Blue Crab (972.1 INN). Lee not only earned himself ALPB honors but was also voted Team Defensive MVP for the 2022 season.

The final Blue Crab securing a spot on the All-Defensive team is LHP Mitch Lambson. Alongside his fantastic pitching numbers this season, the southpaw’s fielding was flawless in 2022. In 162.2 IP this season, Lambson didn’t allow a single error, giving him a 1.000 fielding percentage on top of his 16 assists.