PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 30, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announces an increase in the purchase price of Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) for the county’s TDR Reserve program.

The BOCC approved a new purchase price of $5,000 per TDR, replacing the $4,500 price approved in August 2021. The county will offer to buy and sell development rights from willing participants on a first-come, first-served basis as available funding and TDR supply allows. There is no limit on how many TDRs can be sold by an owner.

TDRs purchased from the TDR Reserve will be sold at the purchase price paid by the BOCC, plus an additional 1% administrative fee.

The TDR Reserve program acts as a revolving fund in which TDRs are purchased, reserved, and resold by the BOCC, allowing citizens to purchase and sell TDRs through the county government instead of private negotiations between buyers and sellers.

By continually purchasing TDRs from Agricultural Preservation District (APD) owners, the program helps to facilitate TDR sales between farmers and developers who need them. TDRs allow owners to increase density potential within designated residential growth areas while also protecting the county’s natural resources and preserving productive agricultural and forested lands for future generations.

Managed by the Department of Planning & Zoning, applications for both buyers and sellers are available on the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TDR-Reserve.

Completed applications may be submitted by mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, Attention: Rural Planner Jennifer David at 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to Jennifer.David@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information, citizens may email Ms. David or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2238.