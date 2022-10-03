NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Naval Air Station Patuxent River is scheduled to complete minor road projects from Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, for repaving of Harper’s Creek Bridge and installation of speed tables at critical intersections throughout the base.

Harper’s Creek Bridge, located on the northern edge of NAS Patuxent River between the Beach House and Golf Course on Cedar Point Road, will close for repaving on Oct. 7-11.

Speed Tables will be installed at the following locations Oct. 7-8, requiring road closures:

Cuddihy Road between the BEQ Barracks and NEX Gas Station

Cedar Point Road between the Center Stage Theater and MWR ITT Tickets and Travel Office

Whalen Road at the Base Supply Building 588

Locations of road closures on Cedar Point Road by the Center Stage Theater for speed table installations Oct. 7-8, 2022. Speed tables are small, flat-topped speed bumps designed to slow traffic. NAS Patuxent River will install the speed tables at high-traffic crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety. Credit: U.S. Navy Locations of road closures on Cuddihy Road by the NEX Gas Station for speed table installations Oct. 7-8, 2022. Speed tables are small, flat-topped speed bumps designed to slow traffic. NAS Patuxent River will install the speed tables at high-traffic crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety. Credit: U.S. Navy Locations of road closures on Whalen Road by the Supply Building 588 for speed table installations Oct. 7-8, 2022. Speed tables are small, flat-topped speed bumps designed to slow traffic. NAS Patuxent River will install the speed tables at high-traffic crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety. Credit: U.S. Navy

Speed tables are small; flat-topped speed bumps designed as a crosswalk improvement to slow traffic. To improve pedestrian safety, NAS Patuxent River will install the speed tables at high-traffic crosswalks. Drivers should exercise caution and utilize alternate routes in the areas of these projects while under construction.