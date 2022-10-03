ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her second goal in as many games Saturday evening (Oct. 1). Still, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. St. Mary’s College (5-3) dropped a 5-1 non-conference decision to fourth-ranked and undefeated Salisbury University (10-0).

How It Happened

Salisbury tallied at least a goal in each quarter.

McKenna Horner scored in the fourth minute to give the Sea Gulls a 1-0 lead at the end of one period.

Mack Dinopoulos and McKenzie Jamison each found the back of the cage eight minutes apart to grow the visitors’ lead to 3-0 at halftime.

SU extended its advantage to 4-0 with an Allie Davis goal in the 40th minute.

The Sea Gulls’ final tally came at 56:14 off the stick of Jordan Brooks.

Ziegler picked up her fourth goal of the season 49 seconds later as she did a spin move around one Salisbury defender and split two more before ripping a shot past SU goalie Mackenzie Peacock into the lower left corner.

Angelina Arter vs. Salisbury (10.1.22) Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

Inside the Box Score

Salisbury outshot the hosts, 26-5, and owned an 11-2 margin in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Ziegler and senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) led the Seahawks with two shots each.

(Delmar, Md./Delmar) led the Seahawks with two shots each. Ziegler now ranks second in scoring, while Arter leads the team with two defensive saves after earning one this evening in the third period.

Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected a career-best eight stops.

Salisbury Game Notes

The Sea Gulls entered tonight’s game ranked fourth in the latest Penn monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll, which came out September 27

Peacock finished the game with two saves.

SU now moves to 27-0 all-time against the Seahawks.

