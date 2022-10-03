ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her second goal in as many games Saturday evening (Oct. 1). Still, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. St. Mary’s College (5-3) dropped a 5-1 non-conference decision to fourth-ranked and undefeated Salisbury University (10-0).
How It Happened
- Salisbury tallied at least a goal in each quarter.
- McKenna Horner scored in the fourth minute to give the Sea Gulls a 1-0 lead at the end of one period.
- Mack Dinopoulos and McKenzie Jamison each found the back of the cage eight minutes apart to grow the visitors’ lead to 3-0 at halftime.
- SU extended its advantage to 4-0 with an Allie Davis goal in the 40th minute.
- The Sea Gulls’ final tally came at 56:14 off the stick of Jordan Brooks.
- Ziegler picked up her fourth goal of the season 49 seconds later as she did a spin move around one Salisbury defender and split two more before ripping a shot past SU goalie Mackenzie Peacock into the lower left corner.
Inside the Box Score
- Salisbury outshot the hosts, 26-5, and owned an 11-2 margin in penalty corners.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Ziegler and senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) led the Seahawks with two shots each.
- Ziegler now ranks second in scoring, while Arter leads the team with two defensive saves after earning one this evening in the third period.
- Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected a career-best eight stops.
Salisbury Game Notes
- The Sea Gulls entered tonight’s game ranked fourth in the latest Penn monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll, which came out September 27
- Peacock finished the game with two saves.
- SU now moves to 27-0 all-time against the Seahawks.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 5 at Gwynedd Mercy (4-5) – Gwynedd Valley, Pa. (Athletic Complex) – Play 4 The Cure – 4:00 p.m.