West Chester, Pa. – Navy women’s rugby (3-1) used a late scoring surge to defeat the New Haven Chargers (0-2) 25-5 on a rainy Sunday afternoon in West Chester, Pa. Navy scored all 25 points in the final 16 minutes of the match and scored three of its four tries in two minutes.

Credit: Navy Athletics

“Great day of rugby. Not the greatest day of weather but a great day of rugby,” said head coach Murph McCarthy . “New Haven played a solid match. They were beating us with 15 minutes to go. It was cold and wet, and that ball was tough to hang on to, so this wasn’t the prettiest 80 minutes of rugby, but it was fun to watch. Some of our Plebes that got minutes showed potential. Bigue Kah played her first game and decided she doesn’t like to be tackled by the first or second person that attempts. Nobody could get her down on her last little scamper, touching it in the try zone for 5 points. Great team effort today.”

Neither team could find points through the first 40 minutes, but New Haven broke the scoreless tie just 3:30 into the second half to take a 5-0 lead. Navy got on the board in the 64th minute on a penalty kick from Nicole Deprey , but Navy still trailed by two with 15 minutes remaining.

Team captain Eliza Herring scored Navy’s first try in the 67th minute, which opened up a big scoring spree for the Mids. Ana Olszewski scored another Navy try 50 seconds later, suddenly giving Navy a 13-5 lead. Bigue Kah found the try zone 45 seconds after Olszewski’s score to give the Mids an 18-5 advantage. Miracle Haynes ended the match with a try in the 80th minute. Navy was awarded the conversion for a high tackle in the try zone to cap off the late comeback for its second straight win.

Herring’s go-ahead score was her second try of the season, and Olszewski scored her team-leading fourth try. Olszewski has now scored a try in all four matches this season. Kah and Haynes both scored their first tries of the year, while Deprey converted her second penalty kick of the season to bring her point total to 17.

The Navy returns to the Prusmack Rugby Complex for the first time since September 10 next Saturday for a matchup with Central Washington. Kickoff versus the Wildcats is scheduled for 10 a.m.