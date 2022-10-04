ANNAPOLIS, Md. –– Libero Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) grabbed 18 digs during a three-set victory by the Navy volleyball team (8-7, 5-1 Patriot League) over Lehigh (10-8, 1-5), Saturday afternoon at the Wesley A. Brown Field House in Annapolis. The 84-minute 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 victory by Navy gives the Mids four-straight wins and six wins in their last seven matches.

“I thought we played a steady match today,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador, “particularly from the service line. Each player did a nice job of generating opportunities for earned points. On the other side, we found a good rhythm to side out regularly in sets two (75%) and three (84%).

The Mids trailed for just five serves in the entire match, which occurred at 5-4, 6-5, and 7-6 in sets one and 1-0 in both sets two and three. There were 15 ties during the contest.

Set One

The frame was tied at 11-11 until a 4-0 and 6-1 run boosted Navy out to a 17-12 advantage. Lehigh was able to climb back to within three points on three occasions, with the last coming at 18-15. Back-to-back attack errors by the Mountain Hawks made it a 20-15 score, then Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) posted a kill to give Navy its 21st point and a six-point lead.

Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) accounted for seven kills in the first set, with the Navy defense limiting Lehigh to 10 kills as a team in the set.

Set Two

Navy slowly separated just before the midpoint of the stanza. The Mids were in front by the score of 9-7 when their advantage grew to 13-7 on a kill by Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.), a Lehigh hitting error, a Lehigh blocking error, and a kill from Ashley Warren (Jr., Pennington, N.J.). The Mountain Hawks scored the next point (13-8), followed by another 3-0 run by the Mids — Jordan Llewellyn had two kills and an ace — that stretched the lead out to 16-8.

Navy hit a sizzling .556 in the set, recording 16 kills and one attack error on 27 attempts. On the other side of the net, Lehigh accrued ten kills and four attack errors on 26 attempts (.261).

Set Three

Navy held a 13-11 lead when a Klemeyer kill started a run. Jordan Llewellyn followed with a kill (15-11), then Klemeyer posted another kill (16-11). Those two players combined for a block on the next play (17-11), with a third Klemeyer kill in the run giving the Mids a seven-point cushion.

Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) alone accounted for 11 of Navy’s 25 digs in the final set to help hold Lehigh to its lowest hitting percentage in a set during the match (.167).

Statistical Summary

Navy’s offense produced 51 kills and a .327 attack percentage, while its defense limited Lehigh to 30 kills and a .194 hitting performance. The Mids also held a 7-0 advantage in service aces and a 49-36 lead in digs.

Jordan Llewellyn produced 17 kills, a .433 attack percentage, and 11 digs, while Klemeyer tallied nine kills and one attack error on 12 attempts (.667) and added three blocks.

“Jordan was getting a lot of attention from the Lehigh blockers,” said Labrador, “and she made great decisions to score from all over the court. Anna was playing as fast as ever in the middle.”

Additionally, Warren amassed 12 kills and a .429 hitting percentage, Navy totaled ten kills following Hoover’s 18 digs, and she also added three aces. Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) dished out 43 assists and dropped in two aces.

“Ashley came through with clutch kills when we needed them,” Labrador said. “Hannah has been very focused on her preparation and scouting. She carried us through in the third set with her 11 digs.”

Up Next

Navy will close its five-match homestand Friday at 6 p.m. when it plays host to Colgate.