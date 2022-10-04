LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 28, 2022.

The Board appointed Mr. Zachery Bush as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Bush holds a Master’s Degree from the American College of Education and a Bachelor’s Degree from Saint Vincent College. Mr. Bush currently serves as a Social Studies Teacher at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Ms. Sarah Lorek has been appointed as Supervisor of Strategic Initiatives in the Department of Strategic Initiatives. Ms. Lorek holds a Master’s Degree from Florida State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Delaware. Ms. Lorek currently serves as a Choral Director and AVPA Lead Teacher at Chopticon High School.

Mr. Bush’s appointment is effective Monday, October 3, 2022.

Ms. Lorek’s appointment will be effective once a replacement has been identified.