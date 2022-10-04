Washington, D.C. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (5-7) traveled to Washington, DC, to compete against Trinity. The Seahawks won the match in 3 sets.

How it Happened

St. Mary’s started the first set out strong with a kill by Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, MD). This kill enabled the Seahawks to take flight and create a 10-point lead. While Trinity could score 6 points, ten service aces by Slaughter pushed the Seahawks forward to a 25-6 win.

The Seahawks dominated the second set early when coming off hot from the first set. The Seahawks confidently placed the ball after scoring 11 straight points with no interruptions. Kills from Grace Gilmore (Redding, CT) and Caitlynn Yoakum (Marshall, VA) helped keep the momentum going. The Seahawks won the second set 25-7.

The third and final set initially started as a battle. Trinity kept the game within a point until Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, MD) came in with two kills. While Trinity was resilient, St. Mary’s took the third set, winning 25-12.

Mesha Shupe attacking Credit: Bill Wood

Key Plays

Nancy Slaughter led this match in service aces (10) and blocks (1).

Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) and Grace Gilmore had a team-high four kills.

Nicole Gibson (Fairfax, VA) led the team with ten assists.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball hits the road this Wednesday as they head to Fredericksburg, Virginia, to match up against Mary Washington at 7:00 PM.