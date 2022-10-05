The Charles County Department of Health announces the start of Child Health Month in October 2022. The purpose of Child Health Month is to educate the community about the importance of prenatal and newborn care, regular doctor visits, healthy eating, physical activity, and preventing and treating illnesses and injuries.

The health department and its partners urge citizens to unite this month to promote the fundamental necessity of year-round health and wellness programs for children, youth, young adults, and their families.

Credit: Charles County Department of Health

The Charles County Department of Health offers a comprehensive array of services to address the health needs of Charles County children, including child immunizations, flu vaccinations, general dental health services, physical activity, and nutrition educational opportunities, tobacco prevention education, infants and toddlers program, developmental disability case management services, school health, women, infant and children (WIC) nutrition program, asthma case management program, lead poisoning prevention and reduction program, childbirth classes, and car seat safety classes and inspections.

The department also offers a public swimming pool and county beach inspections to ensure a safe environment for recreation and play.

The Charles County Department of Health recommends these four easy ways to improve your children’s health.

Go Outdoors!

Studies show that spending time in green, natural environments can positively impact children’s mental and physical health.

Increase Your Fruits and Veggies

Fruits and vegetables contain essential nutrients needed for growth and good health.

Oral Health is Important

Taking good care of your child’s teeth helps freshen breath, improve gum health, and helps build strong and healthy teeth. Make sure that kids brush their teeth in the morning and at bedtime.

Vaccinate!

Vaccinations are a way of creating immunity to certain diseases. Vaccinations are safe, cost-effective, and protect the individual and others around them.

Visit https://www.charlescountyhealth.org/ or call 301-609-6900 for more information about the programs and services provided for children.