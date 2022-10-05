(La Plata, MD) The Charles County Public Library proudly announces that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will visit its La Plata branch.

As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will stop in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary. The Governor will also participate in a staff-led tour of the library and its facilities.

“We are honored and humbled that Governor Hogan is taking time out of his schedule to visit our library,” said KennethWayne Thompson, Executive Director of Charles County Public Library. “This year is a special one for us here at CCPL celebrating 100 years of existence as an organization in Charles County. All year we have been honoring the history of the library and looking forward to all of the wonderful things to come for the future, and the Governor’s visit is a great way to continue that legacy.”

The Governor’s visit is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the La Plata branch. For more information about the library, please visit www.ccplonline.org.