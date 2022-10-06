|UPDATED 2022 POLLING PLACES
|District
|Precinct
|Location
|Legislative District
|1
|1
|Solomons Rescue Squad, MD Route 2-4/13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons
|29-C
|1
|2
|Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby
|29-C
|1
|3
|St. Leonard Elementary School, 5370 St. Leonard Road, St. Leonard
|27-C
|1
|4
|Mutual Elementary School, 1455 Ball Road, Port Republic
|27-C
|1
|5
|Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, 35 Appeal Lane, Lusby
|29-C
|1
|6
|Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby
|29-C
|1
|7
|Mill Creek Middle School, 12200 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby
|29-C
|2
|1
|St. Leonard Fire Department, 200 Calvert Beach Road, St. Leonard
|27-C
|2
|2
|Calvert Fairgrounds Building, Route 231/140 Calvert Fair Drive, Prince Frederick
|27-C
|2
|3
|Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road North, Huntingtown
|27-C
|2
|4
|Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd., Prince Frederick
|27-C
|2
|5
|Plum Point Elementary School, 1245 Plum Point Road, Huntingtown
|27-C
|2
|8
|Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
|27-C
|3
|1
|North Beach Fire Department, MD Rt. 261/8536 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach
|27-B
|3
|3
|Sunderland Elementary School, 150 Clyde Jones Road, Sunderland
|27-C
|3
|4
|Windy Hill Elementary School, 9550 Boyds Turn Road, Owings
|27-B
|3
|5
|Mt. Harmony Elementary School, 900 W. Mt. Harmony Road, Owings
|27-B
|3
|6
|Northern Middle School, 2954 Chaneyville Road, Owings
|27-B
|3
|7
|Fairview Vote Center, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd, Owings (Behind the Library)
|27-B
|3
|8
|Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach
|27-B