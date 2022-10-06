UPDATED 2022 POLLING PLACES
DistrictPrecinctLocationLegislative District
11Solomons Rescue Squad, MD Route 2-4/13150 H.G. Trueman Road, Solomons29-C
12Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby29-C
13St. Leonard Elementary School, 5370 St. Leonard Road, St. Leonard27-C
14Mutual Elementary School, 1455 Ball Road, Port Republic27-C
15Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, 35 Appeal Lane, Lusby29-C
16Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby29-C
17Mill Creek Middle School, 12200 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby29-C
21St. Leonard Fire Department, 200 Calvert Beach Road, St. Leonard27-C
22Calvert Fairgrounds Building, Route 231/140 Calvert Fair Drive, Prince Frederick27-C
23Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road North, Huntingtown27-C
24Calvert High School, 520 Fox Run Blvd., Prince Frederick27-C
25Plum Point Elementary School, 1245 Plum Point Road, Huntingtown27-C
28Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick27-C
31North Beach Fire Department, MD Rt. 261/8536 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach27-B
33Sunderland Elementary School, 150 Clyde Jones Road, Sunderland27-C
34Windy Hill Elementary School, 9550 Boyds Turn Road, Owings27-B
35Mt. Harmony Elementary School, 900 W. Mt. Harmony Road, Owings27-B
36Northern Middle School, 2954 Chaneyville Road, Owings27-B
37Fairview Vote Center, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd, Owings (Behind the Library)27-B
38Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach27-B

