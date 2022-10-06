ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) earned weekly accolades following her efforts during the Navy volleyball team’s recent victories over Lafayette and Lehigh. She was selected as the Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman, and as the Patriot League Player of the Week.

Credit: Navy Athletics

She totaled 29 kills (4.14 kps), 21 digs (3.00), six aces (0.86), and a .318 hitting percentage in Navy’s 3-1 win over Lafayette and 3-0 win over Lehigh.

Llewellyn first recorded 12 kills, ten digs, five aces, and two blocks in the victory over the Leopards. The five aces tied her carer high and her for the most by a Mid in a match this season. Less than 24 hours later, she tallied 17 kills, 11 digs, and a .433 hitting percentage against the Mountain Hawks. The 17 kills were the most recorded by a Mid in a three-set match this year and set a personal career high for a match of that length.

Navy, tied for second place in the Patriot League with a 5-1 record this year, plays host to first-place Colgate Friday night (6 p.m.) and at fourth-place Bucknell on Sunday in the last weekend of the first half of the league campaign.