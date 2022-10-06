BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off of a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Colgate last Friday night, Tatum Kelly (So., Pinehurst, N.C.) was selected as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Sophomore scored the game-winning goal for Navy versus Colgate Credit: Max Bueno

Kelly netted the game-winning goal for Navy in the 87th minute on Friday night versus Colgate to even the Mids’ 2022 Patriot League record at 2-2 through four games. Tied 1-1 late into the second half, Chloe Dawson found Kelly in the box off of a free kick, and the Navy defender leaped up to meet the ball and quickly flicked a header into the upper 90 at 86:39 to put the Mids ahead.

The goal was Kelly’s first in 2022 and the second of her young career. Kelly never left the field in Navy’s 2-1 win as she played all 90 minutes; that’s the eighth time in 11 games this season that she’s played a complete game.

As a program, this is the sixth weekly award that a Navy player has received this season …

Oct. 3 – Tatum Kelly (Defensive Player)

Sept. 19 – Amanda Graziano (Offensive Player)

Sept. 19 – Jenna Daunt (Midfielder)

Sept. 19 – Mattie Gallagher (Goalkeeper)

Sept. 19 – Marlee Heaven (Rookie)

Aug. 22 – Mattie Gallagher (Goalkeeper)

Navy will continue Patriot League action later this week with a Friday tilt at Lehigh University. Kickoff between the Mids and Mountain Hawks is slated for 5 p.m. in Bethlehem, Pa.