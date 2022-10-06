(October 5th, 2022, Waldorf, MD) The Atlantic League’s highest pitching honor comes home to none other than the Prince of LaPlata himself, Daryl Thompson. This is Thompson’s third POTY award, the most of any pitcher in ALPB history. Daryl Thompson has been named 2022 ALPB Pitcher of The Year! A three-peat for The Prince of La Plata Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Thompson began his professional career when the Montreal Expos drafted him in the 8th Round of the 2003 MLB Amateur Draft out of LaPlata High School, just down the road from Regency Furniture Stadium. Thompson would debut at the MLB level with Dusty Baker and the Cincinnati Reds in 2008, a stage he’d return to in 2011.

Not only has Thompson excelled on the baseball field but in the community as well. Daryl participates in numerous Blue Crab community events such as Toys for Tots, our Blue Crabs baseball camps, and Bambino Buddies.

In 2021, Daryl made history by becoming the ALPB leader in strikeouts and wins while posting a league-best sixteen wins in his 18th professional season.

Not much can be said about the Atlantic League veteran that hasn’t already been said before. Once again, Thompson kept the league on their toes throughout the season. The 2022 All-Star became the first Atlantic League player to make the all-star team in three consecutive years and finished the season atop of the ALPB in ERA (3.43), wins (15), starts (27), shutouts (3), innings pitched (186.1), WHIP (1.10), and win percentage (.789).

“Year after year, Daryl continues to show that not only does he excel on the field, but off as well,” said Blue Crabs GM Courtney Knichel, “Southern Maryland is extremely grateful to have someone like Daryl on our side.”