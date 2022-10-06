College of Southern Maryland women’s soccer freshman forward Gabriela Rodriguez was named Region 20 Division II Player of the Month for August-September.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Rodriguez tallied 19 points in six games throughout August and September on eight goals and three assists. She recorded hat tricks in two consecutive games to start the season, securing both in the first half of each game.

Rodriguez netted a pair of game-winning goals over the two months and factored in all three goals when the Hawks defeated Hagerstown 3-1 for the first time since the fall of 2019 on September 29th.