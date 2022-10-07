Carnivore keepers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, welcomed a litter of two cheetah cubs. First-time mother, 4-year-old Amani, birthed the cubs on October 3 around 9:17 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. ET.

This is also the first litter sired by 7-year-old father, Asante. As the first offspring of both parents, the cubs are genetically valuable. They appear to be strong, active, vocalizing, and nursing well.

Animal care staff is closely monitoring Amani and her cubs’ behaviors via the Cheetah Cub Cam on the Zoo’s website. Virtual visitors can also observe Amani and her cubs on this temporary platform until the cubs leave the dens.

Keepers will leave Amani to bond with and care for her cubs without interference, so it may be time before they can determine their sexes. They will perform a health check on the cubs when Amani is comfortable leaving them for an extended period.

“Seeing Amani successfully care for this litter—her first—with confidence is very rewarding,” said Adrienne Crosier, cheetah biologist at NZCBI and head of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Cheetah Species Survival Plan (SSP). “Being able to watch our cheetah family grow, play, and explore their surroundings is incredibly special. We hope this experience brings Cheetah Cub Cam viewers joy and helps them feel a deeper connection to this vulnerable species.”

NZCBI is part of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition—a group of 10 cheetah breeding centers across the United States that aim to create and maintain a sustainable North American cheetah population under human care. These cubs are a significant addition to the Cheetah SSP, as each individual contributes to this program. Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute











The SSP scientists determine which animals to breed by considering their genetic makeup, health, and temperament, among other factors. Amani and Asante were paired and bred naturally on July 2 and 3. Keepers trained Amani to participate in ultrasounds voluntarily, and veterinarians confirmed her pregnancy on Aug 8. Since 2007, 17 litters of cheetah cubs have been born at NZCBI’s Front Royal campus.

Significant scientific studies by NZCBI researchers have demonstrated that maintaining breeding males in group coalitions (as they would live in the wilds of Africa) promotes reproductive performance, specifically improving sperm quality.

Other ongoing research focuses on gamete (sperm and egg) biology, health and disease, the influence of age on reproduction, and understanding the species’ hormonal complexities. Conservationists use such data to modify reproductive strategies for this vulnerable felid, including ensuring that prime-breeding-age cheetahs are maintained in spacious breeding centers, such as at NZCBI, to promote optimal reproduction and cub production.

Cheetahs live in small, isolated populations, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa. Many of their strongholds are in eastern and southern African parks. Due to human conflict and poaching, habitat, and prey-base loss, there are only 7,000 to 7,500 cheetahs in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers cheetahs vulnerable to extinction.