WASHINGTON, D.C. – First-year defender Xavier Lewis’ (Severn, Md./Old Mill) first collegiate goal came just in time as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team squeaked out a United East Conference win Wednesday night (Oct. 5). St. Mary’s College (8-1-4, 5-0-0 UEC) edged Gallaudet University (3-6-1, 1-3 UEC), 1-0, to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 (8-0-3).
How It Happened
- Following a scoreless first half which featured a combined total of eight shots, the Seahawks upped their offensive pressure and posted a 10-4 shot advantage in the second half.
- St. Mary’s finally broke through in the 86th minute when Lewis headed in a corner kick by junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel).
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s ended the contest with a 14-8 shot advantage while edging the Bison 4-3 in corner kicks.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- This is Lewis’ first goal as a Seahawk.
- Caro now leads the team and the conference with seven assists.
- Junior Matt Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in recording his first clean sheet of the season.
- St. Mary’s received votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll and ranked third in the Region IV poll.
- Since 2001, the Seahawks have won 12 straight against Gallaudet.
Gallaudet Game Notes
- Bode Aggas, this week’s United Defensive Player of the Week, finished with five saves as the Bison lost their second straight game.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 8 vs. Penn State Abington (6-4-2, 3-1-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – Gold Rush Game – 3:30 p.m.