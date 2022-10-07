WASHINGTON, D.C. – First-year defender Xavier Lewis’ (Severn, Md./Old Mill) first collegiate goal came just in time as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team squeaked out a United East Conference win Wednesday night (Oct. 5). St. Mary’s College (8-1-4, 5-0-0 UEC) edged Gallaudet University (3-6-1, 1-3 UEC), 1-0, to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 (8-0-3).

How It Happened

Following a scoreless first half which featured a combined total of eight shots, the Seahawks upped their offensive pressure and posted a 10-4 shot advantage in the second half.

St. Mary’s finally broke through in the 86th minute when Lewis headed in a corner kick by junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel).

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s ended the contest with a 14-8 shot advantage while edging the Bison 4-3 in corner kicks.

Xavier Lewis vs. Rutgers-Newark (9.11.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

This is Lewis’ first goal as a Seahawk.

Caro now leads the team and the conference with seven assists.

Junior Matt Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in recording his first clean sheet of the season.

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in recording his first clean sheet of the season. St. Mary’s received votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll and ranked third in the Region IV poll.

Since 2001, the Seahawks have won 12 straight against Gallaudet.

Gallaudet Game Notes

Bode Aggas, this week’s United Defensive Player of the Week, finished with five saves as the Bison lost their second straight game.

Up Next for the Seahawks