WASHINGTON, D.C. – First-year defender Xavier Lewis’ (Severn, Md./Old Mill) first collegiate goal came just in time as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team squeaked out a United East Conference win Wednesday night (Oct. 5). St. Mary’s College (8-1-4, 5-0-0 UEC) edged Gallaudet University (3-6-1, 1-3 UEC), 1-0, to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 (8-0-3).

How It Happened

  • Following a scoreless first half which featured a combined total of eight shots, the Seahawks upped their offensive pressure and posted a 10-4 shot advantage in the second half.
  • St. Mary’s finally broke through in the 86th minute when Lewis headed in a corner kick by junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel).

Inside the Box Score

  • St. Mary’s ended the contest with a 14-8 shot advantage while edging the Bison 4-3 in corner kicks.
Xavier Lewis vs. Rutgers-Newark (9.11.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

  • This is Lewis’ first goal as a Seahawk.
  • Caro now leads the team and the conference with seven assists.
  • Junior Matt Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) made four saves in recording his first clean sheet of the season.
  • St. Mary’s received votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll and ranked third in the Region IV poll.
  • Since 2001, the Seahawks have won 12 straight against Gallaudet.

Gallaudet Game Notes

  • Bode Aggas, this week’s United Defensive Player of the Week, finished with five saves as the Bison lost their second straight game.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Oct. 8 vs. Penn State Abington (6-4-2, 3-1-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – Gold Rush Game – 3:30 p.m.

