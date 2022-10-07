Lothian, MD- Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash that killed 78-year-old Ronald Wayne Talbert late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. on October 5, 2022, on Southern Maryland Boulevard(Rt.4 ) at Lower Pindell Road. The preliminary investigation states that Mr. Talbert was attempting to cross Southern Maryland Boulevard when 54-year-old Vernon Colfack III of Hughesville, MD, was traveling Southbound on Route 4. Mr. Colfack III’s vehicle hit Mr. Talbert’s vehicle.

Mr. Talbert was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Mr. Colfack III reported no injuries and refused treatment.

Units were on the scene last night finishing their investigation. At this time, a final determination has not been made on the official cause or fault.