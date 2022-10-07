(Family Features) The next time your loved ones crave a comforting dish warming from the inside out, turn to an all-time classic with a touch of southern flair.
Take inspiration for this Tex-Mex Beef Lasagna from season 3 of “BBQuest: Beyond the Pit,” a video series that dives into the long-held traditions, new flavors, and everyday inspiration that make Texas barbecue legendary. Developed from the show by BBQuest co-host and “Hardcore Carnivore” cookbook author Jess Pryles, this tasty take on comfort food can be the perfect solution for a family meal with plenty of leftovers.
After dinner, settle in together and learn pitmaster techniques from the experts. The series follows four themes that capture the essence of Texas barbecue: legacy and tradition, creativity and innovation; Texas trailblazers; and family and community.
“Since launching BBQuest four years ago, it’s truly remarkable to see how much has changed and yet stayed the same when it comes to Texas barbecue, and that’s exactly what you see in season 3,” said Rachel Chou, Texas Beef Council’s director of consumer marketing. “There has been so much exciting innovation around cooking methods and international flavors while there’s still a huge dedication to long-held recipes and smoking techniques.”
To find more pitmaster-worthy recipes, visit BeefLovingTexans.com.
Tex-Mex Beef Lasagna
Recipe courtesy of Jess Pryles on behalf of Beef Loving Texans
Total time: 60 minutes
Servings: 10
- One tablespoon of olive oil
- One onion, diced
- 2 pounds of ground beef
- Two teaspoons of kosher salt
- One teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- Two teaspoons of chipotle powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 15 ounces of canned corn, drained
- 15 ounces of canned seasoned black beans, drained
- 10 ounces canned diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained
- 15 ounces of canned red enchilada sauce
- 1 cup Mexican crema or sour cream
- nonstick cooking spray
- 12 corn tortillas
- 8 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese
- cilantro (optional)
- green onions, thinly sliced (optional)
To Make
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large pan or skillet, then add onion. Cook until softened, 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Add ground beef and cook, stirring regularly, until the beef has browned.
- Add kosher salt, garlic powder, cumin, chipotle powder, and onion powder; stir well. Add corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes. Turn heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- In a bowl, combine enchilada sauce and crema; mix well.
- Spray the casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour about 1/4 cup of enchilada sauce on the bottom to prevent the tortillas from sticking.
- Layer 2-4 tortillas across the bottom, then top with a ground beef mixture. Use a ladle to spoon some enchilada sauce mixture on top, distributing evenly. Top with another layer of tortillas, then repeat layers until the casserole is full, 3-4 layers. Top with shredded cheese.
- Loosely cover the dish with foil in a tent shape to help prevent cheese from sticking, then bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake for 10-15 minutes until cheese is bubbly and golden brown.
- Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Top with cilantro and green onions, if desired.