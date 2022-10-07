(Family Features) The next time your loved ones crave a comforting dish warming from the inside out, turn to an all-time classic with a touch of southern flair.

Take inspiration for this Tex-Mex Beef Lasagna from season 3 of “BBQuest: Beyond the Pit,” a video series that dives into the long-held traditions, new flavors, and everyday inspiration that make Texas barbecue legendary. Developed from the show by BBQuest co-host and “Hardcore Carnivore” cookbook author Jess Pryles, this tasty take on comfort food can be the perfect solution for a family meal with plenty of leftovers.

After dinner, settle in together and learn pitmaster techniques from the experts. The series follows four themes that capture the essence of Texas barbecue: legacy and tradition, creativity and innovation; Texas trailblazers; and family and community.

“Since launching BBQuest four years ago, it’s truly remarkable to see how much has changed and yet stayed the same when it comes to Texas barbecue, and that’s exactly what you see in season 3,” said Rachel Chou, Texas Beef Council’s director of consumer marketing. “There has been so much exciting innovation around cooking methods and international flavors while there’s still a huge dedication to long-held recipes and smoking techniques.”

To find more pitmaster-worthy recipes, visit BeefLovingTexans.com .

Tex-Mex Beef Lasagna

Recipe courtesy of Jess Pryles on behalf of Beef Loving Texans

Total time: 60 minutes

Servings: 10

One tablespoon of olive oil

One onion, diced

2 pounds of ground beef

Two teaspoons of kosher salt

One teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Two teaspoons of chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

15 ounces of canned corn, drained

15 ounces of canned seasoned black beans, drained

10 ounces canned diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

15 ounces of canned red enchilada sauce

1 cup Mexican crema or sour cream

nonstick cooking spray

12 corn tortillas

8 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese

cilantro (optional)

green onions, thinly sliced (optional)

To Make