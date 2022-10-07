KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time this season, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. St. Mary’s College also rose one spot to No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.

The Seahawks are enjoying a 10-game unbeaten streak, boasting a 7-1-4 (4-0-0 UEC) overall record and outscoring its opponents 39-17, through its first 12 games of the season with two shutouts.

St. Mary’s has four players in the Top 15 in the NCAA Division III national statistics rankings. Sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) ranks 10th in the country with a United East Conference-best 10 goals while coming in 15th with a league-leading 22 points.

Senior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) ranks 11th nationally with three game-winning goals, which leads the United East. In contrast, junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) ranks 11th with a conference-best six assists

The Seahawks have a pair of United East games this week as they travel to Washington, D.C., to face Gallaudet University on Wednesday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m., before welcoming Penn State Abington to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium on Saturday, October 8, at 3:30 p.m.