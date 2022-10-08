Last week we mentioned one of the biggest impacts on fall foliage – weather. Ian brought a lot of wind and rain to our region, resulting in a wet forest floor and cooler temperatures, and thankfully not a lot of leaf drop due to the early fall timing of the storm. And while the trails in our parks may be muddy, folks, weekends like this are made for the fall.

Western Maryland’s trees reveal fall’s finest array of colors, with brilliant oranges, yellows, and reds painting the skyline. Eastern Maryland is still experiencing a lot of green, but small pops of color can still be seen.

If you’re planning to immerse yourself in all things fall this weekend, don’t forget to snap your photos and send them our way!

Western Maryland

Since the start of fall, we have had mostly cool weather with a mix of rainy and sunny days. This is ideal fall foliage weather, giving us a spectacular display. The sugar and red maples are the show’s stars now, with the oaks and hickories eagerly waiting backstage for their debut. We expect much of Garrett County to see peak foliage around October 15, and beginning now through the next two weeks will be the best time to enjoy fall foliage in the far western part of the state!

Melissa Nash, Forester, Garrett Project Manager Bittinger area of Garrett County Credit: Melissa Nash Bittinger area of Garrett County Credit: Melissa Nash Bittinger area of Garrett County Credit: Melissa Nash

Fall foliage has come to Allegany County, and the further west you go, the better the show, with the town of LaVale being the dividing line. East of LaVale, peak color is yet to come, but west of LaVale is in full fall color. Visitors to Rocky Gap State Park will find one of Maryland’s most magnificent fall views overlooking a mile-long gorge at the end of a short hike on Canyon Overlook Trail. If sitting back and enjoying the show is more your style, hop aboard the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad for a relaxing tour of western Maryland’s fall landscape.

Dan Hedderick, Maryland Forest Service

Clairsville, Allegany County Credit: Dan Hedderick Clairsville, Allegany County Credit: Dan Hedderick The Western Maryland steam engine in LaVale, Allegany County Credit: Dan Hedderick

The temperature and rain fell this week at Fort Frederick State Park, and hints of crimson and gold are starting to dot the landscape around the stone fort. While taking in the fall foliage at the 585-acre park, enjoy a history lesson along one of our self-guided tours.

Bob Study, State Park Ranger Supervisor, Maryland Park Service, Fort Frederick State Park Complex New Germany Lake, Garrett County Credit: Rob Bogart New Germany State Park, Garrett County Credit: Rob Bogart New Germany State Park, Garrett County Credit: Rob Bogart Casselman River Bridge in Grantsville, Garrett County Credit: Rob Bogart Dan’s Mountain State Park in Lonaconing, Allegany County Credit: Julia Musselwhite

Fall colors quickly take center stage in Garrett County, with illuminating yellows and oranges outshining their green forest neighbors. Come and witness one of Maryland’s best fall foliage displays by reserving a campsite or cabin at New Germany State Park by calling 1-888-432-2267.

Julia Musselwhite, State Park Ranger Supervisor, New Germany State Park & Dan’s Mountain State Park

Southern Maryland

The leaves are just starting to change at Cedarville State Forest, boasting over 50 species of trees in an actively managed 3,510-acre forest. Plan your trip a few weeks from now when the fall colors will be at their peak. Hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians can enjoy over 19 miles of forest-lined trails.

Cierra Maszkiewicz, State Park Ranger, Cedarville State Forest and Rosaryville State Park Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Credit: Cierra Maszkiewicz Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Credit: Cierra Maszkiewicz Cedarville State Forest, Prince George’s County Credit: Cierra Maszkiewicz

Northern/Central Maryland

We still see lots of green at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Cecil County. With the rain behind us and dryer, cooler temperatures ahead, bold fall colors will soon grace our landscape.

Ranger Diana Marsteller – Training Division, Maryland Park Service

Photo Submissions for the Week