Finn is a black and white male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is approximately 5 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 13.13 lbs.. He has been neutered.

Finn is a very sweet boy with an adorable baby meow. He loves to get pets and is a very curious kitty. Finn will need a special diet of prescription URINARY food for the rest of his life.

Finn loves to get pets and is a very curious kitty. He is an indoor kitty that likes to attack his feather toys.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: