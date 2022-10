Shelby Herbert, a La Plata High School junior, was named the individual champion of the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Golf Tournament with a low score of 77. She is pictured with golf coach David Russell. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Shelby Herbert, a La Plata High School junior, was named the individual champion of the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Golf Tournament with a low score of 77. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The La Plata High School golf team won the recent CCPS Golf Tournament turning in a low score of 345.