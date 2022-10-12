On October 9, 2022, at 12:11 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies located shell casings and a vehicle that had sustained projectile damage. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy David Lawrence at (301) 475-4200 extension 78130 or by email at David.Lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.