St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (6-5-4) welcomed the Nittany Lions of Penn State Abington (4-8-1) to Jamie L Roberts Stadium for a critical United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Nittany Lions on the day, coming up with a 4-2 win.

The Seahawks also took time before the game to honor seniors Gabby Manning , Audra Haines , Nefret Perunko , and Maddie Schwarz for their four years of dedication to St, Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer.

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were neck and neck for the first 25 minutes of the contest. St. Mary’s was finally able to gain some separation 28 minutes in. Gabby Manning sent a corner kick into the box that found the right foot of Lily Mellendick . Mellendick was able to tap the ball in from point blank range to give St. Mary’s a 1-0 lead.

St. Mary's took that 1-0 lead into the halftime locker room. The Seahawks out shot Penn State Abington 12-1 over the first 45 minutes.

It took the Seahawks just three minutes into the second half to double their lead. Lauren Baker showed great touch on a Penn State Abington goal kick and was able to direct a pass in the direction of Gracie Duch . Duch took a shot inside the box that was deflected, but Ella Raines was in the right place at the right time and found the back of the net from right in front of the goal

Penn State Abington answered back minutes later to cut the Seahawk lead in half in the 55th minute.

The Seahawks were able to show their mental toughness and answered with two goals in six minutes to take a 4-1 lead. Gacie Duch fired a shot from the top of the box to give the Seahawks their third goal of the contest. Moments later, Mia McKenzie positioned herself on the back post and was able to head a Ashlyn Bonner cross into the back of the net

Despite another Nittany Lion goal, the Seahawks were able to hold on, 4-2.

Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game: “Conference games are always a battle, but I’m proud of the team for getting the job done today. I want to give a special shout-out to our four seniors who have given so much to our program over the last four years. They are incredible people and we will miss them next year both on and off the field. We have a few more games to go this year though, and hopefully we can send them out with some great memories in their senior year!”

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines netted her 10th goal of the year

Mia McKenzie scored the first goal of her career

scored the first goal of her career The Seahawks out shot the Nittany Lions 27-5

