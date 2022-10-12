WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team split their conference-opening tri-match at Penn College on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 8). The Seahawks (6-9, 1-1 UEC) defeated the Wildcats of Penn College in a five-set match before being swept by Gallaudet University to begin United East Conference play with a 1-1 record.

St. Mary’s – 3 Penn College – 2

St. Mary’s – 0 Gallaudet – 3

How It Happened

The Seahawks took flight in the first set against the Wildcats and won in stride, 25-14. Service aces from first-year Margaret McGlothlin (Chesapeake City, Md./Bohemia Manor) helped create seven-point gap for the Seahawks during the first set.

However, the Wildcats were not deterred by the first loss. They came back and won the second set, 25-23.

The Seahawks fought hard and took the third set, 25-15.

St. Mary’s had a slow start in the fourth set, which led to a 20-25 loss.

The fifth and final set was a battle but with three service aces from junior Meghan Stevens (Westminster, Md./Homeschooled).

After a successful match, the Seahawks faced the Gallaudet Bison.

The Seahawks took the lead as a service ace from junior Sydney Scarf (Delmar, Md./Delmar) propelled them forward, 10-8. However, Gallaudet took the lead and notched the first set win, 25-18.

The Seahawks stayed strong through the second set. It was kept within one point until the Bison took off. The Seahawks fell in the second set, 23-25.

The third and final set wasn’t as close as the others. The Seahawks fell 15-25.

Key Plays

The match versus Penn College was driven forward with 10 kills from both senior Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) and Stevens. First-year Alayna Sievert (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) helped project these points with 27 assists.

McGlothlin held the Seahawks down defensively with 12 digs against Gallaudet. Sophomore Mesha Shupe (Waldorf, Md./North Point) was an offensive push with five kills.

Up Next