The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s soccer team fell to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on October 10 by a score of 3-1.

CSM started the game strong, establishing possession in their offensive zone and getting shots on goal. Freshman midfielder Madelyn Minichino and sophomore forward Savannah McBain did well to get the ball forward and initiate the Hawks’ attack on many occasions.

In the 38th minute, the Hawks broke through. Sophomore midfielder Micaiah Lloyd provided a through ball to a charging freshman forward Gabriela Rodriguez, who finished her breakaway and collected her ninth goal of the season to put CSM ahead 1-0.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

In the second half, the Fighting Owls were the more aggressive team while CSM struggled to gather and maintain possession. Harford outshot the Hawks 8-1 in the second half and 17-5 in the game. Harford also had nine corner kicks to CSM’s one. Eventually those shots would translate to three unanswered goals to give Harford a 3-1 advantage by the 79th minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Miller finished the game with 12 saves.

CSM is now 2-5 overall and 0-2 in Region 20 Division II.