LEWISBURG, Pa. — Twin sisters Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) and Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) combined for 11 of Navy’s 12 kills in a marathon fifth set to lead the Mids to a dramatic victory at Bucknell (11-6, 4-4), Sunday afternoon at Davis Gym in Lewisburg, Pa. The Mids (10-7, 7-1) fought off four match points against them in the final set before converting on their third serve for the match to win, 25-11, 30-32, 12-25, 25-15, 21-19.

Credit: Navy Athletics

The Mids end the first half of the 16-match Patriot League season tied with Colgate for first place. Both teams have posted 7-1 records, with Navy holding the tiebreaker after its four-set win over the Raiders Friday night. The teams will play again Saturday in Hamilton, N.Y., in the second and final regular season meeting of the teams.

The score of 21-19 in the final frame ranks third in school history for the most points scored in a fifth set. Today’s match trails only a 28-26 match against Loyola in 2000 and a 23-21 match against Manhattan in 1997.

“I can’t say enough about the heart both teams displayed today,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador . “Bucknell had an answer for just about every adjustment we made today.”

Set One

A Jordan Llewerllyn service ace opened the match and started a 4-0 run for the Mids. Bucknell closed to within one point at 5-4, but the Mids soon took lead of 9-4, 12-5 and 16-6 in winning the frame.

Navy had just one more kill than Bucknell in the set, 12-11, but the Mids did not commit an attack error and the Bison accrued 10 attack errors. The 5-0 advantage for the Mids in blocks led to Navy outhitting Bucknell, .429-.026.

Set Two

Navy tried a couple of times to build some separation. The Mids led, 9-3, but soon found themselves tied at 10-10. Navy regained the lead and took advantages of 18-14 and 21-19. The Bison rallied and took a 22-21 lead. From there, the score was tied at every point from 22 through 30. Bucknell served for the set five times and Navy served for the set three times. However, two of Navy’s three offerings were service errors, which were part of six service errors for the Mids in the set overall.

Set Three

Bucknell quickly took a 9-2 lead at the start of the set thanks to two blocks, five additional hitting errors by the Mids plus a Navy service error. Navy was able to only close to within four points at 14-10 before Bucknell pulled away.

Errors again cost the Mids. Bucknell held just an 8-7 lead in kills, but Navy totaled 13 attack errors (only two were by Bucknell blocks) and four more service errors.

Set Four

Now on its heels heading into the set, Navy took a 4-1 lead at the start and opened up a 10-4 advantage. From there, the lead dwindled to only as few as five points, which occurred at 10-5 and 11-6, then it grew to as many as 11 points at 24-13.

The Mids cleaned up their hitting in the stanza as they produced 16 kills and two attack errors and limited the Bison to nine kills and forced them into five hitting errors.

Set Five

The score was tied a total of 14 times in the first four sets. It would be tied 15 times in the fifth set.

Navy built a little lead of three points at 8-5 when the teams switched sides. The Mids soon held a 9-7 lead, but just as quickly fell behind 10-9. The score would be tied at every point from 10 through 19.

Jordan Llewellyn tied the set at 13-13 on a kill, then a Navy service error took Bucknell to match point (14-13). Llewellyn and Katie Jackowski (So., Saint John, Ind.) combined for a block to extend the match (14-14), but a Bucknell block gave the Bison their second chance to serve for the match (15-14). Another Jordan Llewellyn kill (15-15) was followed by a Bucknell kill (16-15).

Navy had three service errors in the frame, but at 16-15 Bucknell committed its first of the set to tie the score at 16-16. The Bison soon had their fourth chance to serve for the match when a kill made the score 17-16. Jamie Llewellyn erased that chance on a kill (17-17), then she registered another kill to give the Mids their first opportunity to serve for the match (18-17). Bucknell extended the match on a kill (18-18), then Jamie Llewellyn tallied her fifth kill of the set to give the Mids a 19-18 lead.

Again the Bison posted a kill to tie the set at 19-19. It was at that point Jordan Llewellyn found the Bucknell side of the court on the next two plays to end the match with her fifth and sixth kills, respectively, in the set.

Statistical Summary

Navy’s offense tallied 70 kills and a .216 hitting percentage (Bucknell entered today ranked third in the country in opponent hitting percentage with a mark of .137.) and its defense held the Bison to 54 kills and a .126 hitting performance. The Mids registered a 17-7 lead in blocks to help with that hitting advantage. Take away the hitting errors recorded on blocks and the Mids had 21 attack errors while Bucknell had 15. At the service line, Navy did hold a 5-2 lead in aces, but the Mids committed 17 service errors in contrast to the four posted by the Bison.

Jordan Llewellyn finished with 24 kills (tied career high) and an impressive .413 hitting performance. She had only five attack errors on her 46 attempts. Defensively, she corralled 14 digs and finished with three blocks.

“Jordan was virtually automatic today,” said Labrador. “She’s setting a confident, aggressive tone that is infectious on the team.”

Jamie Llewellyn totaled 18 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) made it three Mids in double figures for kills as she posted 11 and also added five blocks. Setter Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) not only accrued 56 assists, she also had five kills, 10 digs and seven blocks. Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) grabbed 23 digs.

The Mids also lost their second starting middle hitter in as many matches. Anna Klemeyer (Jr., Sarasota, Fla.) left the Colgate match on Friday due to an injury and Ava Top pin (Fr., Carolina Beach, N.C.), her replacement, was lost in today’s match after an injury late in the first set, today. Jackowski did a nice job of stepping into the spot, totaling six kills and eight blocks. She entered today without either a kill or a block in the two prior sets she had appeared in this season. This is after she recorded five kills and one block during the 2021 season that ended early due to an injury.

“Katie came off the bench and made an immediate impact as an attack threat, but even more as a blocker,” said Labrador. “She really stepped up for us.”

Patriot League Standings (16-match season)

T1. 7-1 Navy (Navy holds tiebreaker)

T1. 7-1 Colgate

3. 6-2 Army

T4. 4-4 American (each of the three teams are 1-1 against the other)

T4. 4-4 Bucknell

T4. 4-4 Loyola

T7. 2-6 Lafayette (Lafayette holds tiebreaker)

T7. 2-6 Lehigh

9. 0-8 Holy Cross