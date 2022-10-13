(Baltimore) — Maryland’s seven wagering facilities combined to contribute $984,308 during September 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the state are included in the chart, which can be downloaded from the link above. Prior monthly reports are available at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for September 2022:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks):

$31,376,072

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

$24,736,296

Hold (Handleless prizes paid):

$6,639,776 (21.2%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts):

$6,562,053

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win):

$984,308

The hold percentage for all wagers settled during September was 17.58%. Since the inception of the sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for settled wagers is 11.36%; sports wagering has contributed $4,643,390 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and expired sports wagering prizes have contributed $723,372 to the Problem Gambling Fund.

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021 with the opening of five retail sportsbooks. Two other retail locations have opened in 2022, and additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch soon.